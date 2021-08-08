As Tokyo Olympics declared closed, see glimpses of India's flag bearer Bajrang Punia during closing ceremony

Wrestler Bajrang Punia was India's flag bearer during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sunday (August 8) as the 16-day event came to a close. The Tokyo 2020 Games were declared closed by IOC chief Thomas, ending the pandemic-hit Games, The Olympic Flame was slowly extinguished in the cauldron.

The Tokyo 2020 ended with India registering the most successful Games in history by winning seven medals - one gold, two silver and four bronze. For India, the medal winners are Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar, Mirabai Chanu, Bajrang Punia, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and the Indian men's hockey team.

In the Olympic Stadium, which was nearly empty, Punia walked out, holding the Indian flag in his hand. The festivities began in front of VIPs after the Japanese flag was raised at the venue.

See some pictures here:

#Tokyo2020 | The closing ceremony begins#BajrangPunia walks out with Indian flag, athletes in cheerful mood



India registered their best-ever campaign at the Tokyo Games, with 7 medals in total.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 comes to an end with the Closing Ceremony at the Olympic stadium. For India, @BajrangPunia led the proceedings as the flag bearer for the closing ceremony.

#Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/eVgwKV3gFo — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 8, 2021 ×

The theme of the closing ceremony was "Worlds We Share", to give a moment to everyone to think about what the future holds and expresses the idea that we inhabit.

During the closing ceremony, the Olympic Flag was lowered and the Olympic Anthem was sung. Thomas Bach declared the Games closed, he said, "I declare the Games of the 32nd Olympiad closed. In accordance with tradition, I call upon the youth of the world to assemble in Paris, France, in three years' time to celebrate the Games of the 33rd Olympiad."

The Olympic spirit is in all of us.



A display of beautiful, luminous colours swirl together, representing the many flags of the world.



They form the Olympic Rings, a timeless symbol of unity. #StrongerTogether #Tokyo2020 #ClosingCeremony

Bach called them "unprecedented Olympic Games" as he addressed the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium, which was bereft of fans as Japan battles to contain a record coronavirus outbreak.

"In these difficult times we are all living through, you give the world the most precious of gifts: hope," the International Olympic Committee president told athletes at the ceremony.

"And now I have to mark the end of this most challenging Olympic journey to Tokyo: I declare the Games of the 32nd Olympiad closed," he added.

(with inputs from agencies)