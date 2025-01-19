Aryna Sabalenka stayed on course for a historic third consecutive Australian Open crown on Sunday, ruthlessly blowing away teenager Mirra Andreeva to reach the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka was in irresistible form on Rod Laver Arena, powering to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in just 62 minutes against the Russian 17-year-old, the Belarusian's 18th consecutive win at Melbourne Park.

"I'm super happy to get through this difficult match in straight sets," said Sabalenka, who will face either Croatian 18th seed Donna Vekic or 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova from Russia next. "She's so young but always playing great tennis, it's always tough battles against her."

Despite registering three straight-sets wins, Sabalenka had not been at her imperious best during the first week.

She dropped serve three times in the second round and five times before battling past Clara Tauson 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to reach the last 16.

She had no such problems in much warmer conditions against Andreeva, ripping through her first two service games without conceding a point and breaking for a 4-1 lead.

"Previous days were such tough conditions, the ball was so heavy," said Sabalenka. "The ball was flying like a rocket. I hope conditions are going to be the same till the end of the tournament."

Andreeva struggled to live with Sabalenka's power and was being pushed further back as the champion pulled off a deft drop shot winner to lead 5-1.

A delicious backhand pass clinched the set in just 24 minutes.

Sabalenka did not let up at the start of the second set, an early break giving her a 3-1 cushion.

Andreeva showed a fleeting glimpse of her talent when saving two break points in the next.

She then created three of her own, but all were saved and the Sabalenka juggernaut could not be stopped as she cruised to the finish line.

Sabalenka can complete a hat-trick of Australian Open consecutive wins.

It is a rare feat last achieved 26 years ago by Martina Hingis and only matched by four other women in history, all legends of the sport.

Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles are the others to complete the treble.

