/‘The Story Never Ends’: Messi hails Argentina’s character after booking World Cup final berth

Lionel Messi made his presence felt in the second semifinal against England in Atlanta. Although Messi didn’t score, he provided both assists, which not only changed the game’s complexion but also helped Argentina win the match and qualify for the 2026 World Cup final. Messi’s Argentina is just one step away from becoming the first team since Brazil to win back-to-back World Cups, for which they have to beat Spain in the summit clash on July 19 in New Jersey. With eight goals and four assists, Messi leads the tally for most G/A contributions in this edition in North America.

England opened the scoring through Anthony Gordon’s goal in the second half, and until the 85th minute they were leading. The game changed when Enzo Fernández blasted home a volley outside the box to equalise, and striker Lautaro Martínez headed one seven minutes later to turn England’s ecstasy into agony and vice versa for the defending champions.



"The other day I said this group never stops surprising me," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said after the game. "And I'll tell you the truth, we're going to try to win, we're going to leave everything out there.



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"But after this, it's very difficult to get people to understand what these players are showing. It's incredible. We are unique, truly, and it's not arrogance, it's from the heart."

Even though Scaloni’s men have made a habit of winning it late in this tournament, given how they beat Egypt in stoppage time and then Switzerland, Messi, 39, remains the heartbeat of the team. However, it appeared like his World Cup dream could be over after Gordon’s strike, only for him to dig deep and deliver another masterclass to steer his team home.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Man-of-the-match Messi, who had never faced England previously, hailed the character of Argentina, saying "the story never ends".



"This was just a football game, but of course it's quite a special one, especially playing against England with all the historical context," he said after the game. "What the group has been doing is incredible, and this, of course, is again something that shows our character, our grit, our collective, the way that we play together. It was really, truly amazing."

