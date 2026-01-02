/Anthony Joshua’s driver charged after Nigeria crash that killed two team members

Anthony Joshua’s driver has been charged following a serious car crash in Nigeria that injured the former heavyweight champion and killed two of his team members. The crash happened on Monday (Dec 29) on a highway in Ogun State, near Lagos in Nigeria. Joshua was travelling with his personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck. Both Ayodele and Ghami died in the accident. The driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, aged 46, was charged at Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday (Jan 2).

Police sources told Newsplatform BBC that Kayode faces four charges, including causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s licence. The court has adjourned the case to January 20 for further proceedings.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Joshua, 36, was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that crashed into the parked truck on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later discharged on Wednesday. While he suffered injuries, he is now recovering. The tragic accident has left the boxing world shocked and grieving, especially with the deaths of two of Joshua’s close team members.

Officials from Ogun and Lagos states issued a statement saying Joshua was ‘heavy-hearted’ over the loss of his friends and teammates. After leaving the hospital, Joshua visited the funeral home where the bodies of Ayodele and Ghami were being prepared for repatriation.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter for more than a decade, paid tribute to the two men on Instagram. “Rest in peace Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed. Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time,” Hearn wrote.