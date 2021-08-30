Andy Murray faces a daunting challenge from Stefanos Tsitsipas in US Open start

In a blockbuster clash, Andy Murray of Britain and Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face off in the first round at US Open on Monday (August 30).

Expected to be a high-voltage match, Tsitsipas vs Murray will give the final Grand Slam of the year a much-deserved kick-off.

It will be interesting to see who will move to the next round as Murray has never lost in Round 1 in 14 previous New York appearances, and Tsitsipas has never been beyond Round 3 at the US Open.

Tsitsipas came close to capturing his first Grand Slam title at this year's French Open, grabbing a two-set lead over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the final before falling in five sets.

Now the 23-year-old from Athens is set for a first career matchup against Murray, a 34-year-old Scotsman who won the 2012 US Open and the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon crowns as well as 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medals.

"He's still on. He's trying to be back on the tour last couple of weeks. He's someone that has been putting a lot of work to get back and has been playing very good tennis to be standing where he's at right now," Tsitsipas said.

"I'm going to go for it, try my chances against him. He's someone that won't give up. I'll have to bring some good tennis from my side," he added.

In the marquee match, Murray and Tsitsipas will face off for the first time as former champion Murray faces a daunting challenge as he continues his return from his latest injury.

"Not the easiest draw out there," Murray.

"When you're not seeded, these sorts of things can happen," Murray said, adding that he thought the New York crowd could help him.

"They like people that fight, give their all, show their heart and emotion and energy on the court," he said.

Murray has not been beyond Round 3 in six ATP events in 2021.

On the other hand, Tsitsipas leads the ATP with 48 wins this season and is second in ATP wins dating back to 2018, with his 177 victories trailing only Novak Djokovic's 189.

He's also won two titles this year, on clay at the Monte Carlo Masters and Lyon.

