Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic started the quest for the record 25th grand slam with a hard-fought win against the USA's Nishesh Basavareddy in Australia Open. Djokovic, playing first match with his 37-year-old coach and former rival Andy Murray, won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in first round on Monday (Jan 13).

Advertisment

Djokovic praises coach Murray

Novak Djokovic's announcement of Andy Murray as the coach created a lot of buzz in the tennis world. The two 37-year-olds have been rivals since age 12 before Murray called time on his career at the Paris Olympics 2024. This was the duo's first official match at player-coach.

Also Read: Khabib Nurmagomedov Airplane Row: Russian fighter speaks on being removed from flight in USA

Advertisment

Djokovic was full of praise of Murray after the win and said: "A few times I did approach Andy, asked him something about whatever it was, whatever shot. He was giving me his feedback, his guidance and opinion."

"It's important. I enjoy talking to Andy. I mean, he knows tennis as well as anybody out there.

"I think he was doing great today," he added. "He was standing up several times, trying to encourage me and support me. I enjoyed it."

Advertisment

Basavareddy gets acknowledgement from Djokovic

The Serb was full of praise of his 19-year-old opponent Nishesh Basavareddy as well who is making his grand slam debut.

"I was very impressed by him. I think the whole stadium was really," Djokovic said after the match.

"Huge credit to him for stepping out in his debut in a Grand Slam, first time on a big court, playing the way he did play. So well done. I'm sure if he keeps going this way, he's very young, we are going to see quite a bit of him in the future," he added.

Indian-origin Basavareddy quit Stanford University to turn pro in December 2024. He had won the boys' double US Open 2022 with Ozan Baris at the junior level.