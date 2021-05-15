Andrea Pirlo speaks ahead of the penultimate game against Inter Milan

Juventus are gearing up to face Serie A champions Inter Milan in the penultimate game of their season.

The Bianconeri cannot afford to drop any more points if they want to finish in the top four and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Andrea Pirlo's men are currently 5th in the league, one point behind Napoli in 4th place. The Italian manager knows his future depends on Juventus' rivals dropping points in their next two games. However, he will have to make sure that the Bianconeri win both their games to avoid a disastrous end to the season.

With all that in mind, here is the latest news on Juventus.

Andrea Pirlo has expressed that he was satisfied with Juventus' presentation in the 3-1 win against Sassuolo in midweek and has called for business as usual when they take on Inter Milan.

Tending to the media in front of the Bianconeri's match against the Nerazzurri on Saturday, the Italian said:

“I liked the attitude on Wednesday, we needed to regroup after the match against Milan and we were compact. Having seen the performance on Wednesday suggests that we are sorry, we could have had more points by always remaining as focused as in - Reggio Emilia."

“At the end of the year, we will review the whole season, analyzing the mistakes to not commit them again. When you train, you have to measure your own idea of the game with the players, adapting to their characteristics and understanding how to put them on the pitch, in the positions where they can perform more" - he added

"Alex Sandro plays tomorrow because he’s disqualified for the Coppa Italia Final. For the others, we will see, we must recover energy. Federico Chiesa is getting better and better, I think he’ll be available tomorrow night. Merih Demiral is available, he could start the match."

Juventus are purportedly near agreeing to sign AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu this mid-year as Andrea Pirlo hopes to upgrade his midfield. The 27-year-old midfielder will turn into a free agent in June and presently can't seem to go to an understanding over an agreement expansion at Milan.

