Amused Tweeples react to USA's 'Indian-origin' Under-19 World Cup women's squad

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Dec 17, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Twitterati reacts to USA's 'Indian origin' women's Under-19 squad for the World Cup, that is about to begin on January 14th in Benoni next year.

Have you ever wondered why cricket is regarded as a religion in India? It's because of this game's craze and reach in this country and among the Indians throughout the world. In this densely-populated country, cricket is one sport almost everyone knows a little about and why shouldn’t they – cricket has produced some of the Demigods in Gavaskar, Tendulkar and Dhoni over the years.

One small example of cricket’s reach among the Indians is the newly-formed USA women’s Under-19 cricket team that literally has all of their 15 selected players from the Indian-origin. From Geetika to Aditi, from Snigdha to Pooja, that too two, this squad only feature women of colour.

As the official page of USA’s Cricket Team posted the squad’s photo on their social media handles, fans started to take note of this and reacted hilariously.

Here’s let’s have a look at some of the funny tweets –

The first-ever women's Under-19 World Cup will be played in Benoni from 14th to 29th January next year.

The teams will be divided into groups of four as follows:

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the USA

Group B: England, Pakistan, Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Group C: Indonesia, Ireland, New Zealand and the West Indies

Group D: India, Scotland, South Africa and the UAE

