Amid deportation threat in Australia, Djokovic faces questions in Spain, Serbia

With Australia set to take a decision on deporting tennis star Novak Djokovic over visa row, reports claim the world No-1 is in trouble over his travel plans in Spain, Australia and his homeland Serbia.

Djokovic had admitted he had produced incorrect travel documents as he landed in Australia calling it human error as he admitted to breaking isolation rules in Serbia.

Djokovic had sought vaccine exception on January 5 as he landed in Melbourne airport due to a positive PCR test result in December, however, the application was rejected and he was placed under detention. The Serbian won the case in court as it overturned the entry row allowing Djokovic to undertake practice at Melbourne Park this week.

Djokovic had reportedly attended a ceremony in Serbia after testing positive and had also attended a youth tennis event. He attended both events reportedly without a mask. However, the tennis star contended that he had received the PCR test result after attending the children's tennis event.

Djokovic admitted he had given an interview to French sports daily on December 18. Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić had earlier supported Djokovic's claim for entry into Australia when he had landed at the airport as a diplomatic row broke out between Serbia and Australia over his "harassment".

"On reflection, this was an error of judgement and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment," Djokovic said.

Djokovic admitted to making a mistake on his Australian travel form after a box was ticked indicating that he had not travelled in the 14 days prior to arriving in Melbourne. However, reports claim he had flown to Spain.

Djokovic blamed his support staff for the error, saying: "My agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia."

Reports claim Djokovic reportedly flouted Spain's entry rules as the government launched an investigation.

The 34-year-old is now facing questions in Australia as immigration minister Alex Hawke indicated that Djokovic's visa could be annulled with the threat of deportation looming over the Serbian tennis player.

The Australian Open is set to begin next Monday.

(With inputs from Agencies)