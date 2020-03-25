Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Virat Kohli & Co. handed customised workout routines to be in top shape

With the novel coronavirus spreading like wildfire, the sporting calendar has been put to an unusual halt. Major tournaments and leagues have been either cancelled or postponed owning the grave conditions due to the COVID-19. As Indian cricketers continue to spend their time, away from the game, at their respective houses, their fitness is crucial given that they have to step in whenever the sporting events resume. Team India’s strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb, in consultation with physio Nitin Patel, has created customised training routines for Virat Kohli and Co in a bid to keep them in top shape despite the break.

All the players have been handed with fitness routines which they will follow during this break while providing regular updates to Webb and Patel. The routine has been created keeping the demands of the players in mind.

“All the players, irrespective of whether they play red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket or all formats have been given fitness routines which they are to follow and give updates to Webb and Patel from time to time. The routines have been created keeping in mind the demands of the players. So, for example, a bowler has been given exercises which work to make his core and lower body strong. Similarly, a batsman has been given exercises which also work on his shoulders and wrists,” a source was quoted as saying by a news agency.

“So, for example, someone like a Kohli loves to train with weights as well. So, his routine would have weights involved like the clean and jerk and deadlifts and other exercises. While another player might be more comfortable doing free-hand exercises, so in that case, he has been given more free weight functional training options,” the source added.

Meanwhile, pressure has been mounting on the BCCI to make a final call regarding IPL 2020 with all the major tournaments getting cancelled or postponed. Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ruled out a delayed IPL 2020 citing the Future Tours Programme (FTP) and it would be interesting to see what final decision the BCCI takes in the coming weeks.