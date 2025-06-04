/American Coco Gauff creates history with French Open quarter-final win, becomes youngest to...

21-year-old Coco Gauff won her women's singles quarter-final match in French Open 2025 against Madison Keys on Wednesday (June 4) to book a place in semis and with that created some history as well. The win was Gauff's 25th victory on the clay court of Roland Garros - making her the youngest player to reach the milestone since Martina Hingis did it in the year 2000.

Gauff won the match against her American compatriot Madison Keys 6(6)-7(8), 6-4, 6-1 but her win was more challenging than it looks on the scorecard.

The 21-year-old was down 1-4 in the first set when she made a comeback to make it 4-5 but it was not her time yet as she lost the set in the tie-breaker. Gauff then doubled down hard and won the next two sets with relative comfort to enter the semis.

She had previously played in the final at Roland Garros in 2022 before winning her maiden grand slam title next year at US Open 2023.

"I think just a love to win, the will to win," Gauff said after the match when asked why she is comfortable coming from behind.

"I don't think sometimes it's not something that's taught or anything.

"It's just I have always had that in me, and not just in tennis but in everything. I'm a very competitive person," she added.

Wild card Boisson continues dream run

Home girl Lois Boisson, a wild card entrant in French Open 2025, continued the dream run at her maiden Roland Garros with a dominating straight sets win over title contender Mirra Andreeva in the last quarter-final of women's singles.

Boisson won her women's singles quarter-final 7(8)-6(6), 6-3 and booked a semis berth where she'll face American Coco Gauff on Thursday (June 5).

"It was incredible to play in front of this crowd and to feel support like that. It was amazing, thank you," said Boisson, playing in her first Grand Slam.

"My routine won't change, it's been the same since the start of the tournament," she added of her preparation for semi-final.