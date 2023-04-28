Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE streaming: When & where to watch the Saudi Pro League clash live on mobile, laptop
Story highlights
Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE streaming: Al Nassr return to their Saudi Pro League challenge against Al Raed. Check all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match.
Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE streaming: Al Nassr return to their Saudi Pro League challenge against Al Raed. Check all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match.
Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE streaming: The Cristiano-led Al Nassr will take on Al Raed in a home-game clash in the Saudi Pro League at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday night. There are only six matches left to play in the 2022-23 campaign and Al Nassr will face a battle to end the season with a trophy, after losing out to Al Wehda in the King Cup semifinal on April 24.
Al Ittihad defeated Ronaldo's club on Thursday, therefore Al Nassr cannot afford to lose any more league points against Al Raed, who have won only one of their past seven league games.
Dinko Jelii, the new manager, had a difficult start with Al Nassr. They were recently eliminated from the King Cup of Champions after losing 1-0 in the semifinals to 10-man Al Waheda. Al Nassr was eliminated in the second competition of the season.
Al Raed, on the other hand, is coming off a 3-0 setback against Al Fateh, their third consecutive defeat in the top division. With 26 points, Al Raed is ranked 11th in the rankings. They are still 9 points clear of the relegation zone, thus they will not be relegated this season. They fought Al Nassr earlier this season and were defeated.
Here’s all the key information on the match, including kickoff time, live stream and TV channels, and lineups.
Al Nassr vs Al Raed Probable XI
Al Nassr Predicted XI –Nawaf Al Aqidi, G. Konan, Álvaro González, Abdulelah Al Amri, Sultan Al Ghannam, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Talisca, Ayman Yahya, Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Raed Predicted XI – S. Lung, Awad Al Faraj, Santos, Mohammed Salem, Mohammed Al Dossary, A. Mitriță, Sultan Al Farhan, Mansor Al Beshe, M. Fouzair, K. El Berkaoui, Júlio Tavares
When will Al Nassr vs Al Raed kick off in the Saudi Pro League? – Date
Al Nassr vs Al Raed match will be played on April 29, 2023.
What time will Al Nassr vs Al Raed kick-off? Time
Al Nassr vs Al Raed will begin at 12:00 AM IST.
Where will Al Nassr vs Al Raed be played? – Venue
The game will kick off at KSU Stadium.
How do I watch live streaming of Al Nassr vs Al Raed?
Al Nassr vs Al Raed will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. Indian fans can also stream the match live on Jio TV.
Which TV Channel will telecast Al Nassr vs Al Raed live?
The broadcasting rights for the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 will not be available on any channel in India.