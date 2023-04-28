Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE streaming: When & where to watch the Saudi Pro League clash live on mobile, laptop

Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE streaming: The Cristiano-led Al Nassr will take on Al Raed in a home-game clash in the Saudi Pro League at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday night. There are only six matches left to play in the 2022-23 campaign and Al Nassr will face a battle to end the season with a trophy, after losing out to Al Wehda in the King Cup semifinal on April 24.

Al Ittihad defeated Ronaldo's club on Thursday, therefore Al Nassr cannot afford to lose any more league points against Al Raed, who have won only one of their past seven league games.

Dinko Jelii, the new manager, had a difficult start with Al Nassr. They were recently eliminated from the King Cup of Champions after losing 1-0 in the semifinals to 10-man Al Waheda. Al Nassr was eliminated in the second competition of the season.

Al Raed, on the other hand, is coming off a 3-0 setback against Al Fateh, their third consecutive defeat in the top division. With 26 points, Al Raed is ranked 11th in the rankings. They are still 9 points clear of the relegation zone, thus they will not be relegated this season. They fought Al Nassr earlier this season and were defeated.

Here’s all the key information on the match, including kickoff time, live stream and TV channels, and lineups. Al Nassr vs Al Raed Probable XI Al Nassr Predicted XI –Nawaf Al Aqidi, G. Konan, Álvaro González, Abdulelah Al Amri, Sultan Al Ghannam, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Talisca, Ayman Yahya, Cristiano Ronaldo