Al Nassr vs Abha LIVE Streaming: Where & how to watch Saudi Pro League match Al Nassr vs Abha live in India?

Al Nassr vs Abha Live Streaming: Al Nassr will lock horns with Abha again at the Saudi Pro League. On Tuesday, March 14, Al Nassr defeated Abha at Marsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the King Cup of Champions quarter-finals and entered the semifinals. Al Nassr is in second place in the Saudi Pro League points table. They will seek victory in their upcoming march against Abha, as they lost the previous match against Al-Ittihad. In their last encounter with Abha, the Al Nassr star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, failed to impress. Ronaldo has eight goals in eight competitive matches for his new club. However, Al Nassr defeated Abha by a 3-1 margin, with goals from Al-Najei, Al-Khaibari, and Maran.

Meanwhile, Abha is in 12th place as they have not won one match in the Saudi Pro League. Here are all the live-streaming details for the upcoming football match, Al Nassr vs Abha, at the Saudi Pro League 2022-23.

Al Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro-League 2022-23: Match Details

When is Al Nassr vs Abha match at the Saudi Pro-League?

Al Nassr will square off against Abha at the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, March 18.

What time will Al Nassr vs Abha start?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Abha on Saturday, March 18, 2023, will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the Al Nassr vs Abha match?

Marsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the match between Al Nassr and Abha.

Al Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League 2022-23: Live Streaming

Where can I watch Al Nassr vs Abha online in India?

Fans can watch the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match Al Nassr vs Abha on Saturday, March 18, using the OTT app Shahid-MBC.

Sony LIV App will also telecast the Al Nassr vs Abha match.

How can I watch Al Nassr vs Abha live on TV?

Sony Ten Network will telecast the Al Nassr vs Abha match of the Saudi Pro League live in India.

Al Nassr vs Abha: Probable Playing XI

Al Nassr: Nawaf(GK), Sultan, Alvaro, Alamri, Konan, Alkhaibari, Alsulaihem, Ghareeb, Marran, Sami, Ronaldo