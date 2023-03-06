Aiden Markram appointed new T20I captain as CSA announce T20I, ODI squads for Windies series

Cricket South Africa (CSA), on Monday, announced Aiden Markram as the new T20I captain while naming JP Duminy as the permanent head coach and former seamer Rory Kleinveldt as the bowling coach for the upcoming Windies series only. Markram, who replaced Temba Bavuma as the new T20I skipper, will lead a strong 15-man squad for the Windies T20Is, whereas, Bavuma will continue to lead the Proteas in the ODI series, starting March 16th.

"I would like to congratulate Aiden on his appointment as captain of the Proteas T20I team," director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said in a release. "Leadership is extremely familiar to him having successfully led on so many levels. He is a player that inspires confidence and he has all the qualities to succeed in the role. We have no doubt he will help take South Africa to the next level.

"At the same time, we would like to thank Temba for filling the position so aptly over the past two years. He has done a commendable job during this period and now has a new role to fulfill within the national set-up," the statement added.

Having already led South Africa's U-19 team during the 2014 World Cup in the past, Markram recently guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape to its maiden SA20 title and was later named the skipper of his IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad too.

The board also released T20I and ODI squads for the Windies series with the pace battery of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada given rest for the first two One-Dayers. They would however return to take part in the three-match T20Is, which starts on March 25th in Centurion. On the flip side, seamer Gerald Coetzee and batters Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs have earned their maiden ODI call-up.

Meanwhile, South Africa's new white-ball coach Rob Walter also commented on the squad announcement saying he believes in the group and knows what they can do.

"This is a squad that is high on confidence after beating one of the best white-ball teams in the world, England, in their most recent series," Rob said.