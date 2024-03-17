AFG vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland LIVE in India on mobile, TV

AFG vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Afghanistan and Ireland will clash in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. In the first T20I, Ireland took a 1-0 lead in the series, winning the opening game by 38 runs. They scored 150 runs, with Harry Tector hitting an unbeaten 56 off 34 deliveries after being put to bat first. Captain Rashid Khan spearheaded the bowling attack for Afghanistan, completing with figures of 3/19.

However, Afghanistan suffered with the bat as Ireland bundled them out for 111 in 18.4 overs. Ben White picked four wickets for 20 runs for Ireland. Moreover, Josh Little highlighted his bowling skill, claiming three wickets.

Paul Stirling-led Ireland will aim to win the second T20I and clinch the series after losing the ODI series 2-0 to Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will look forward to bouncing back and securing a victory in the upcoming match. Previously, both teams have clashed in 24 T20Is. Afghanistan has won 16 of these, while Ireland has won eight.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details for Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I match.

When is the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I is on March 17.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I match start?

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I will begin at 09:30 pm IST.

Where is the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I match being played?

Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE, will host the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I.

Which TV channel will telecast the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will not be televised in India.

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I match in India?

FanCode app and website will broadcast the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I match in India.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Naveen-ul-Haq,Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland:

Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Ben White