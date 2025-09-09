/AFG vs HK Asia Cup 2025, live streaming: When and where to watch live in India

The Asia Cup 2025 starts with Afghanistan clashing with Hong Kong on Tuesday (Sep 9) . The game will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and kicks off at 8:00 PM IST. Afghanistan comes into this match after a tough loss to Pakistan in the final of the recent tri-series in Sharjah. Despite the defeat, Afghanistan still have a strong bowling attack led by captain Rashid Khan. Bowlers like Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooqi add balance to their team. However, their batting remains a concern. Key batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has struggled recently and will look to perform well in this match.

Hong Kong know they have a big mountain to climb, but they have prepared well for it. They arrived early in the UAE and played four warm-up games to get ready. Their results have been mixed, but their opening batters, Anshuman Rath and Zeeshan Ali, are in great form. Both have scored centuries this year and will be key to Hong Kong’s hopes of putting up a strong fight and creating an upset.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group B match

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong take place?

The match will take place on Tuesday (Sep 9), at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match live streaming be available?