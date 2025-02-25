Afg vs Eng, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: England and Afghanistan will face a do-or-die contest as they meet on Wednesday (Feb 26) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The two teams lost their opening matches and will look to bounce back to stay in the race for the semis. Ahead of the key contest between England and Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, here are all the details.

Where to watch the Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday (Feb 26) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: Afg vs Eng Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.