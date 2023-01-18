AC Milan vs Inter Milan match preview: Check date, time, venue, playing XI, livestream & broadcast details

AC Milan vs Inter Milan match preview & Live: AC Milan and Inter Milan will lock horns in the Supercoppa Italian 2022-23 final match on Wednesday night. The event will feature Serie A and Coppa Italia champions. Originally played in Italy, the game has been predominately played in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. since 2003. The competition has also taken place in Qatar and Libya. This year, the Supercoppa Italia finals is being held in Saudi Arabia due to a current five-year deal. Juventus has won the contest nine times. Inter has won six times, while Milan has triumphed seven times.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan match details

The Supercoppa Italian final match will be played between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 18 at 10:00 PM as per Arabia Standard Time (AST). As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will take place on January 19 at 12:30 AM (Thursday). The venue of the match is the King Fahd Stadium of Saudi Arabia.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan match prediction

Inter Milan is coming off a successful start to the year in which they defeated Serie A leaders Napoli and only drew with Monza. Contrarily, Torino eliminated AC Milan from the Coppa Italia when they drew with Lecce and AS Roma. The Nerazzurri should be the favourites this time because they are in a superior position, but a derby is usually a unique game when anything can happen. Pick: AC Milan 2 Inter Milan 1

AC Milan vs Inter Milan playing XI

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Gagliardini, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan match livestreaming and TV broadcast in your country

In India, AC Milan vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italian final match will not be broadcasted and livestreamed. Fans can only watch match highlights later. However, they can use VPNs to access foreign livestream services.

In other nations, following channels can be followed to watch the livestream and TV broadcast

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: STARZPLAY

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Iran: STARZPLAY

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Channel 5

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Norway: VG+

Poland: Polsat Sport, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Sports magazine Play

Switzerland: RT Sports

Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK