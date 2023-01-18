AC Milan vs Inter Milan match preview: Check date, time, venue, playing XI, livestream & broadcast details
Story highlights
AC Milan vs Inter Milan match preview & Live: The Supercoppa Italian final match will be played on January 18, Wednesday night. All details regarding the match, including date, time, venue, playing XI, livestream and TV broadcast channels, are given in the article
AC Milan vs Inter Milan match preview & Live: AC Milan and Inter Milan will lock horns in the Supercoppa Italian 2022-23 final match on Wednesday night. The event will feature Serie A and Coppa Italia champions. Originally played in Italy, the game has been predominately played in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. since 2003. The competition has also taken place in Qatar and Libya. This year, the Supercoppa Italia finals is being held in Saudi Arabia due to a current five-year deal. Juventus has won the contest nine times. Inter has won six times, while Milan has triumphed seven times.
AC Milan vs Inter Milan match details
The Supercoppa Italian final match will be played between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 18 at 10:00 PM as per Arabia Standard Time (AST). As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will take place on January 19 at 12:30 AM (Thursday). The venue of the match is the King Fahd Stadium of Saudi Arabia.
AC Milan vs Inter Milan match prediction
Inter Milan is coming off a successful start to the year in which they defeated Serie A leaders Napoli and only drew with Monza. Contrarily, Torino eliminated AC Milan from the Coppa Italia when they drew with Lecce and AS Roma. The Nerazzurri should be the favourites this time because they are in a superior position, but a derby is usually a unique game when anything can happen. Pick: AC Milan 2 Inter Milan 1
AC Milan vs Inter Milan playing XI
AC Milan possible starting lineup:
Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud
Inter Milan possible starting lineup:
Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Gagliardini, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko
How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan match livestreaming and TV broadcast in your country
In India, AC Milan vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italian final match will not be broadcasted and livestreamed. Fans can only watch match highlights later. However, they can use VPNs to access foreign livestream services.
In other nations, following channels can be followed to watch the livestream and TV broadcast
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: STARZPLAY
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Iran: STARZPLAY
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Channel 5
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Norway: VG+
Poland: Polsat Sport, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Sports magazine Play
Switzerland: RT Sports
Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), BS Sports Network