Abu Dhabi T10 League: Deccan Gladiators vs Chennai Braves match prediction, livestream details

The 18th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will pit the defending champion Deccan Gladiators against the Chennai Braves. The match will be played at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 29th. The Gladiators have so far created a powerful impression and demonstrated why they are the titleholders by putting on consistent performances on the field. They are clinging to the top position on the points table, after having won 3 matches out of played 4. The Chennai Braves, on the other hand, are having a lot of trouble starting this time. The Braves have been one of the most inconsistent teams, and as a result, they are currently languishing on seventh place on the points table, with only one win from 3 matches.

Deccan Gladiators vs the Chennai Braves match details

The 18th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be played between Deccan Gladiators and the Chennai Braves on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 19:45 IST and 18:15 GST. The venue of the competition is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Deccan Gladiators vs the Chennai Braves match prediction

For the 18th match between DEG and CHB, it is predicted that Deccan Gladiators would be the ones grabbing the victory and cementing their position at the top spot.



Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win the match.

Deccan Gladiators vs the Chennai Braves predicted lineups

Deccan Gladiators: Nicholas Pooran (captain & wicketkeeper), Zahoor Khan, Joshua Little, Tom Helm, Sultan Ahmed. David Wiese, Suresh Raina, Odean Smith, Andre Russell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jason Roy

The Chennai Braves: Sikandar Raza (captain), Adam Rossington (wicketkeeper), Sam Cook, Olly Stone, Karthik Meiyappan. Patrick Dooley, James Fuller, Vriitya Aravind, Carlos Brathwaite, Ross Whiteley, Dawid Malan

Where to watch Deccan Gladiators vs the Chennai Braves match, live stream details

The match can be viewed on Television on these channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex.

The match live stream will be available on Voot and Jio Cinema app.

Deccan Gladiators and the Chennai Braves points table standing