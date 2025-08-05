/Aboriginal group launches legal bid to stop Brisbane Olympic stadium. Here's why

An Indigenous community has taken the government to court to prevent a 63,000-seat stadium for the Brisbane Olympics 2032 being constructed on sacred land. In March, the Queensland government announced that a new A$3.8bn ($2.5bn; £1.8bn) stadium would be constructed - with federal assistance - at Victoria Park, a 60-hectare property.

The Yagara Magandjin Aboriginal Corporation (YMAC) and Save Victoria Park group are calling on the federal environment minister to declare the park a culturally significant place, which would help safeguard the land from being developed. Victoria Park is "of great significance and history" for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians, YMAC spokeswoman Gaja Kerry Charlton said.

“We are very concerned there are ancient trees, artefacts and very important ecosystems existing there. There may be ancestral remains.” The federal government has confirmed it had received the application to make a declaration under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act.

"The department is currently reviewing this application and will take all standard steps to progress it, including engaging with the applicant, the proponent and the Queensland government," they said. If constructed, the stadium will play host to the Olympic and Paralympic Games' opening and closing ceremonies in 2032. Following the Olympics, the stadium will serve as the base for AFL and cricket in Queensland.

Brisbane to construct 63,000-seat stadium for 2032 Games

Infrastructure plans for the 2032 Olympics have been a contentious Queensland political issue in recent years. Labor's Annastacia Palaszczuk spearheaded the successful Olympic bid, and announced proposals to upgrade the old Gabba stadium for the games, costing around A$3bn. But the proposal was unpopular with residents who were concerned they would be driven out of their homes, and taxpayers appalled by the cost.

A review ordered after she resigned as premier in 2023 suggested an even more costly solution, a new stadium in Victoria Park. But during a cost-of-living crisis, the new leader of the state Steven Miles instead decided to upgrade existing facilities to accommodate the games events, a move some accused of being an embarrassment for Australia internationally.

Months afterwards, he was defeated in an election by the Liberal National Party that ran on a promise of no new stadiums. But following the new government's own review, new premier David Crisafulli embraced the plan to construct a venue in Victoria Park, and has gone on to introduce legislation exempting new Olympic venues from planning regulations in an attempt to speed up the development.