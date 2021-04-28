AB de Villiers is different class, his aura puts bowlers under pressure: Pommie Mbangwa

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was a proper humdinger. It swung back and forth and went down to the wire. Had Rishabh Pant got the last ball over the ropes, DC would have managed to pull it off but it was not to be. Virat Kohli’s decision to use Siraj for the last over, paid dividends. Ironically, it was Pant’s decision to use Stoinis at the death against a rampaging AB de Villiers that cost them 23 runs and eventually the match.

Speaking during the post-match analysis on Cricbuzz Live, Joy Bhattacharya said, “Bangalore’s win was courtesy the great captaincy of Virat Kohli. It was a captaincy masterclass. Two captains, two teams very very even ...Virat Kohli’s slightly better use of manpower at his disposal has taken them over the edge.”

Pommie Mbangwa was scathing in his criticism of Pant, "How can you legislate for an innings like that from Rishabh Pant? He was bogged down.”

“This match was won because of that Stoinis over. That 23 runs were the difference between the two sides. One captain calls, couldn’t find a way to give the ball to Amit Mishra, picks Stoinis instead. The other captain calls. He doesn't go with Daniel Sams who had 2/15, Siraj had gone for 3/32 and he still goes to him because he thinks he can pull it off.”

Pommie was all praise for Siraj’s last over, "This over itself will stand him in good stead.”

Talking about captaincy, Joy said, “He is talking about spinners and what does Virat do? Yuzvendra Chahal is his go-to bowler but he bowls only 2 overs. Who does he bowl 4 overs with? Somebody who is bowling to a lot of left-handers - Washington Sundar. Over number 14 that was crucial over where he goes for just 4 runs. Suddenly Rishabh Pant is struggling, not being able to time it.”

Speaking about Delhi’s batting in this game, he said, “Delhi didn't play well. They didn't bat well except for Shimron Hetmyer and they still came close. That’s what tells you something about the strength of this Delhi side.”

Talking about De Villiers, Pommie said, "This guy is different class, just different class, the shots that he has played, it seems he has chosen when to go after the bowler. 75 runs were invaluable. The aura of the man puts the bowler under pressure.”

At the end of 22 matches, RCB reclaimed the pole position with 10 points. There are four teams MI, KKR, PBKS and RR all at 4 points battling it out for 4th place.