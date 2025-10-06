/AB de Villiers backs ‘best opening batter’ Abhishek Sharma to succeed Down Under

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has backed the next big thing in Indian cricket, Abhishek Sharma, to succeed Down Under. Picked in the 15-man T20I squad for the forthcoming Australia series, Abhishek will have all eyeballs on him after leading the runs tally in the just concluded 2025 Asia Cup. Known for his free-flowing cricket, Abhishek could be a handy customer in the Aussie conditions, reckons de Villiers. Although he failed to replicate his purple patch in the three-match One-Day series against Australia A in Kanpur, AB feels he is in the form of his life and upon getting his chance Down Under, Abhishek can only thrive.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, de Villiers explains what makes Abhishek a batter to look out for in those conditions.

“Abhishek Sharma is in the form of his life; some are saying he is the best opening batter in the world right now in this format. Will be great to see what he can get over there in Australia. I think he will enjoy the conditions because there’s quite a bit of bounce," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.



“He likes freeing up his arms over the off-side, opening up the blade, covering the point to third man boundary, hitting sixes over there. He can also clear up or open up the leg side as well. All-round player, fantastic batter to watch," he added.



Meanwhile, since moving to SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL, Abhishek upped his game, and the former Melbourne Renegades’ coach Simon Helmot details how. In a chat with the Indian Express, Simon revealed, “It’s more about his stance. He’s adjusted and slightly… He’s become more relaxed at the crease, not as tense and rigid. He’s able to access both sides of the ground. He’s able to get in really good positions. Doesn’t over-complicate the way in which he plays. He’s quite still at the point of impact.”

