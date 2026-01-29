/A global race with no finish line: Wings for Life World Run 2026 is back

Running has evolved into far more than a solo fitness habit. Across cities and communities, it brings people together, through running clubs, charity events, and informal park meetups, creating connections that extend well beyond the miles covered. It’s an activity that welcomes everyone, regardless of age or background, offering motivation, shared purpose, and a strong sense of belonging. Beyond the social aspect, running plays a major role in supporting overall well-being. Regular participation helps improve heart health, manage stress, and boost mental resilience. When combined with the encouragement of a community, it becomes easier to stay consistent and committed, making running a powerful tool for both physical and emotional health.

In that same spirit of inclusivity and impact, the Wings for Life World Run, organised by Red Bull, is set to return in 2026. This global charity race stands apart from traditional running events thanks to its innovative format and meaningful cause. Registration for the upcoming edition is now open, with a bonus: runners who sign up before January 30 can secure an additional free entry.

When will the 2026 Wings for Life World Run take place?

The 2026 race will be held worldwide on May 10, starting simultaneously across all participating locations at 4:30 pm GMT.

Who is leading the event in 2026?

Legendary athlete Colin Jackson, two-time World Champion and Olympic silver medallist in the 110m hurdles, serves as the International Sports Director for the Wings for Life World Run.

What makes this race different?

Unlike conventional races, the Wings for Life World Run has no set finish line. Instead, participants are chased by a Catcher Car that begins moving 30 minutes after the start. Once the car overtakes a runner, their race comes to an end. This unique setup ensures that runners of all abilities, from elite athletes to beginners, can compete together on equal footing.

What’s more, runners across the globe all start at the exact same moment, making it a truly unified international experience, whether participants are running under the sun or after dark. Participants can choose to run at an official event location or take part from anywhere using the Wings for Life World Run App, which features a Virtual Catcher Car and live audio updates. This flexibility makes it one of the most accessible running events in the world.

Understanding the Catcher Car