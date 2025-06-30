/5 most emotional Wimbledon moments - when wild card Ivanisevic won after losing three finals

Tennis has always been a game of mixed emotions, sometimes players win and celebrate while sometimes players cries after losing the match. The ongoing edition of Wimbledon has gotten underway on Monday (June 30) and is expected to produce some jaw-dropping moments as well. Here's a look at the top five most emotional moments of Wimbledon history featuring Jana Novota, Goran Ivanisevic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic and Ons Jabeur.

1. Jana Novotna in tears after 1993 final loss

Barbora Krejcikova, the current women’s champion once shared how her late coach, Jana Novotna had encouraged her to win a grand slam title. Novotna’s own Wimbledon journey was tough.

In the 1993 final, Novotna was leading against defending champion Steffi Graf and played beautifully with clever tactics and smooth volleys. But just when the title seemed within her reach her game slow down. Graf won the last five sets, leaving Novotna heartbroken.

During the trophy ceremony, Novotna broke down in tears and the Duchess of Kent console her with a hug, telling her she would win one day.

And five years later in 1998, Novotna finally lifted the trophy after beating Nathalie Tauziat.

2. Andy Murray’s emotional speech after 2012 final loss

Andy Murray made it to the Wimbledon final in 2012 by hoping to become Britain’s first men’s champion since 1936. But he faced legendary Roger Federer who had already won multiple titles at Wimbledon.

Murray started strong by winning his first ever set in a slam final and going up a greater hand in the second set. However, suddenly match gets changed once the roof closed due to rain, Federer took control and won the match.

Murray couldn't hide his emotions as he gave a tearful interview on court. That moment of pain later turned into motivation. Just weeks later he beat Federer at the same venue to win Olympic gold.

3. Marin Cilic struggles with blister in 2017 final

Earlier, Marin Cilic had easily beaten Federer in the 2014 US Open semi final. But in the 2017 Wimbledon final, it was a different story.

Cilic was battling a painful foot blister, which affected his movement. A very crucial disadvantage against someone like Federer. By the second set, Cilic was clearly in pain and broke down in tears during a changeover.

Despite his efforts he could not compete at his best and Federer won easily to claim his eighth Wimbledon title.

4. Ons Jabeur’s heartbreaking loss in 2023

Ons Jabeur lit up Wimbledon with her charm and skills in 2022 and 2023 by reaching back to back finals. After losing to Elena Rybakina in 2022, she returned stronger the next year and beat top players like Rybakina and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

However, In the final she faced Marketa Vondrousova and was expected to win but she struggled to find rhythm against her opponent’s clever game and lost in straight sets. After the match during the post match speech, she opened up by saying 'This is the most painful loss of my career.'

5. Goran Ivanisevic’s wild card miracle in 2001

In 2001, Goran Ivanisevic was ranked at 125 and needed a wild card just to enter Wimbledon, he had already lost in previous three finals in the 1990s.

But this time he defeated top players like Andy Roddick, Marat Safin and Tim Henman in a rain hit semi final. The final was played between Ivanisevic and Pat Rafter.