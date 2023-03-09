4th Test: 'Wayward' Shami turns heads in commentary box as Indian legend slams call to rest seamer in Indore

India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami returned to the playing XI for the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad and looked out of touch in his first spell. Conceding ten runs in the first over itself that included a four-bye, Shami’s line and length was all but wayward.

Even in the following overs, Shami didn't appear to be in rhythm as Sunil Gavaskar, sitting in the commentary box, slammed the management for resting him for the Indore Test as the reason for the break in his flow here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gavaskar said there was no need to rest him as there ample time between both Tests for a bowler to get the required break.

"Resting Mohammed Shami was not a smart move. You had 8 days break between the 2nd and the 3rd Test. He bowled military medium in his first two deliveries," Gavaskar said on air for Star Sports during the 4th Test.

Speaking further on Shami’s off-track line and length early on, the former India legend said instead of troubling the batter with the new ball, he made them comfortable by not being on point. Unlike how it happened in the previous three Tests, the pacers failed to break the opening stand this time as it was Ravi Ashwin who got out Travis Head.

"That's how it's got to be. The batter is nervous; he is not yet off the mark. If he sees the ball go harmlessly to the keeper, he gets an opportunity to see what the pitch is doing. He can then mentally start to relax just that little bit," Gavaskar added. "Great bowlers were at you straightaway, from the first ball.

"He is just not getting his line right. Look at how far that went. It's going to be called byes because it hasn't gone away from the marker, which indicates wide. I think you know that Mohammed Shami is the kind of bowler who likes to be in rhythm, may be you shouldn't rest him. I think it's important to get your bowling muscles going, in the gym, you don't get your bowling muscles going," Gavaskar added.