/AFC postpones 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia to December following security concerns

The 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia will be postponed from January to December due to "exceptional circumstances" in the region, the continent's football governing body said on Tuesday (Nov 3). Several sports events in Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks following Houthi attacks on the country.

The Asian Cup was originally scheduled to take place from January 7 to February 5 next year.

The new dates for the continental showpiece are December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028.

"The organising committee for AFC Asian Cup approved rescheduling the flagship national team tournament in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region," the Asian Football Confederation said in a statement.

The AFC also cited "substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions".

"The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval," it said.

Local organisers insisted last month that the Asian Cup was "on schedule", despite growing fears for the fate of the tournament because of the security situation in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

The Saudi cities of Jeddah, Riyadh and Al Khobar are set to stage the month-long competition. The decision to move the tournament back almost a year came after "extensive discussions and close consultation" between Saudi officials and the AFC, the Kuala Lumpur-based governing body said.

"Exceptional circumstances have been created for the organisation and delivery of the competition as originally scheduled, making the postponement necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders," it said.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have targeted Saudi infrastructure, including airports, since hostilities resumed. The Houthis are fighting a Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government, a civil war that reignited in July following a years-long truce.

The 2027 Dakar Rally was moved out of Saudi Arabia last month.

An exhibition tennis tournament due to feature Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev was postponed. The WTA Finals were also scheduled to be held in Riyadh but will instead take place at Indian Wells in the United States.