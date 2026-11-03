/Spanish footballer Miguel, 30, dies after on-field collision with opposition goalkeeper in La Liga 2

Jesus de Miguel, the 30-year-old Spanish footballer for Tenerife, has died after a nasty on-field collision with the opposition goalkeeper. The incident happened on Monday (Nov 2) during the match between CD Tenerife and Andorra in Spain's Segunda Division. Miguel was immediately taken to the hospital after being given medical treatment for nearly five minutes on the ground, where he remained in the intensive care unit before passing away. The match, which was in stoppage time, was abandoned right after the incident.

Spanish footballer dies after on-field collision in Segunda Division (La Liga 2)

With the scores level at 2-2, Miguel was vying for the ball in the 108th minute when Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono struck him on the chest. Miguel lay on the ground motionless while players from both teams gathered around him and called for medical assistance. Owono was given a red card instantly for the action, and the match was halted as well.

Miguel, who suffered from a cardiac arrest as a result of the incident, received medical assistance on the ground for nearly five minutes before being taken to Nuestra Senora de Candelaria University Hospital. Tenerife, in a message shared a few hours before his death, had said that his "medical condition has worsened neurologically."

Tributes pour in for Miguel

Miguel's death has sent a wave of shock and sorrow through the Spanish football community, with condolences pouring in from all sides.

"From CD Tenerife, we announce the tragic passing, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00am, of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said in a statement. "No words can ease the pain, nothing can lessen this great feeling of sadness. Our thoughts are with the family, his close friends and Tenerife fans, who today are grieving over this terrible news."

"Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends, and loved ones during these difficult times," Barcelona said in a statement.