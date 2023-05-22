2023 NBA East Finals: Miami heat rout Boston Celtics 128-102 to take 3-0 lead

The Heat run riot in Miami as they beat Boston Celtics 128-102 in Game 3 to take a 3-0 lead in the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics, who had lost 0-2 in the first two games of the series, just couldn't get going and now stare a crashing out of the season as every game from hereon is going to be win or go home.

Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson led charge for Miami, scoring 29 and 22 points, respectively but it was their three-point shots which made a whole lot of difference. Heat set the tone early Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 11 and 12 points, respectively for the Celtics in first quarter but were matched ably by Jimmy Butler and Max Strus' 12 points each as the Heat took a eight point lead by the end of 1Q with the box score reading 30-22 in Miami's favour. Boston try and fight The Celtics tried to keep up with the Heat in 2Q but Miami ensured that Boston stays at some distance. The Heat scored 31 points in the quarter with bam Adebayo sinking some mean dunks and a 17-6 run didn't help Boston either. The Celtics managed 24 points in the quarter and now were trailing by 15 points at the half-time.

Also Read: Brooks Koepka wins fifth major with PGA Championship title Miami heats up in 3Q Gabe Vincent was on fire as they drained couple of threes and the Celtics missed everything - 3Ps, lay-ups and alley-oops. The hosts scored 32 points and Boston had the most miserable of the quarter, scoring just 17. The heat were in full command as the lead now was 30 points - something which even the Celtics seemed to believe impossible to wipe out as their shoulder dropped. A formal last quarter The last 12 minutes of the game were just a mere formality as the Heat ensured that lead doesn't go lower than 27 points. Even though Boston matched Heat in terms of scoring with 39 points against Miami's 35, it was just all too little too late. The top performers Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams scored in double digits for the Celtics. Along with them, Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet too scored in double digits but none scored more than 12.

As for the Heat, Gabe Vincent top scored with his career high 29 points and he also made six of his nine attempted 3Ps. Apart from him Caleb Martin scored 18, Jimmy Butler scored 16 and Duncan Robinson chipped in with 22 and sank five of seven 3Ps attempts.

