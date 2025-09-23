/‘We’re focused on our game, not the opponent’: Bangladesh all-rounder on Asia Cup 2025 clash with India

India are on a dream run in the Asia Cup 2025. After winning all their group stage games and starting the Super Four with a big win, they now face a confident Bangladesh side on September 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. But Bangladesh aren’t letting the pressure get to them. Speaking to the media, Bangladesh all-rounder Mahedi Hasan said, “We are not thinking too much about which team we are playing. “It could be India or Australia. Our job is to stay focused and perform well on the field.”

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have looked dominant so far. They started the tournament with wins over the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. In the Super Four stage, they defeated Pakistan again in a one-sided game. With such performances, India are almost through to the final and are looking to keep their winning streak alive.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have also shown good form. They registered important wins against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, which helped them qualify for the Super Four. The team looks balanced, and with growing confidence, they’ll look to put up a strong fight against India.

However, history is not on Bangladesh’s side. Out of 17 T20I matches played between the two teams, India have won 16, while Bangladesh have just one win. Still, cricket is a game of surprises, and Bangladesh have proven in the past that they can rise to the occasion.