/'KKR did not support me the way I expected': Bangladesh's Litton Das on his IPL stint

Litton Das has opened up about the frustration and disappointment he experienced during his brief stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, admitting he never truly felt part of the team environment and struggled with the absence of communication from the management. During an appearance on Bangladesh Cricket’s Char Chokka podcast, the wicketkeeper-batter reflected honestly on his time in the IPL, saying he often sensed that the franchise did not genuinely require his services.

Litton explained that the support system he expected from the team management and coaching staff was missing, which made it difficult for him to settle into the squad despite arriving with high hopes.

“I felt KKR didn’t really need me that much," Litton was quoted as saying. “The team also didn’t support me the way I expected."

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The right-hander particularly highlighted the confusion surrounding his only appearance of the season. According to Litton, players are generally informed ahead of time when they are likely to feature in the next match so they can mentally and physically prepare.

However, after remaining on the sidelines for two consecutive games without any discussion from the team management, he suddenly received a message late at night confirming his inclusion in the playing XI.

“Usually, a player is informed before a match that they will be playing the next day, or something along those lines. I had been sitting out for two matches, and there was no such discussion with me at all," Litton said.

“Suddenly, at 11 PM, I got a message saying, ‘You will play.’ I tried with whatever energy I had. In cricket, sometimes things go your way, and sometimes they don’t. That day just wasn’t mine."

The 31-year-old lone IPL outing came against Delhi Capitals, where he opened the innings but scored just four runs off four balls. It proved to be a difficult match overall, as he also missed two stumping chances behind the wickets in a defeat for KKR.

Following that game, Litton was left out of the side for the remainder of the tournament and later returned to Bangladesh due to family-related reasons. KKR endured an inconsistent campaign and finished seventh, missing out on the playoffs.