The climate is changing around the world is no longer a debatable topic and the latest example is being seen at the ongoing Winter Paralympics 2026 in Milan-Cortina where the thaw is making it hard for events to held with safety. With the tempratures reaching in double figures (Celsius), the ice melts is making the snow disappear on the hillsides, making the conditions dangerous for the athletes to compete in events. In the past, March was seen as month of snowfall but that has not been the case even since the Para games began last Friday (Mar 6). The solution could be moving to games to earlier month in February but that requires a lot whole to be considered with broadcast rights and global sports calendars being a couple of those things.

Why Winter Paralympics suffering from climae change?

Since the game were first organized in 1976, the temprature has risen 2.5 degree celsius in Cortina, accoridng to US non-profit organization Climate Central. The group also says that 52 of 93 sites at the venue would be viable for the Winter Para games until 2050 but only 22 of those 93 would stay viable in March, as reported by the Guardian.

The melting ice slopes have been described as a 'slush' in general with about 11 of 23 athletes failing to complete the men’s seated downhill event on Monday (Mar 9). US para snowboarder Amy Purdy, meanwhile, conceded: "I don’t believe that the Paralympics should be happening right now," reported Guardian.

What's the solution to tackle cimate change at Winter Paralympics?

A simple solution to tackle the ice-problem at the Winter Paralympics could be to move it to February, which is considered a more reliable month as of now fro snow to stay frosty. However, it is easier said than done, if International Paralympic Committee is to believed.

"We know that climate change is affecting the world, and that’s why we’re organising, committing ourselves and increasing our sustainability efforts. But changing the winter sport calendar is easier said than done,” an IPC spokesperson said, stated Guardian.