Thai court rules Prime Minister Prayuth can return from suspension and resume office

A constitutional court in Thailand ruled that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-O-Cha has not exceeded his eight-year term limit, clearing the way for Prayuth to resume office Friday. The former army chief, who came to power in a 2014 military coup, was suspended last month while the court examined a legal challenge mounted by opposition parties who argued he had reached his term limit in power.

Security has been tightened in Bangkok as several protest groups had earlier said they would take to the streets if Prayuth won the case. At least three protest groups, which came to prominence during 2020's massive pro-democracy rallies, had said they would demonstrate if the ruling is in Prayuth's favour.

"The constitutional court rules by a majority that the respondent's premiership has not reached the eight-year limit," said judge Punya Udchacon, reading the ruling.

"The cabinet under the premiership of the respondent is counted from April 6, 2017."

The 2017 Thai constitution states that a prime minister cannot serve more than eight years in office. However, there had been disagreements between Prayuth's supporters and critics over when his term began.

The ruling counts Prayuth's term from when the new army-scripted constitution came into force and means he can stay in office until 2025. But the tenure will depend on an upcoming national poll, which must be held within months.

Prayuth issued a statement welcoming the 6-3 majority ruling in a statement on his official Facebook page, saying he would use the government's remaining time in office to push ahead with infrastructure projects.

"I will try my best and work with my full capacity to change the country," he wrote.

Following Prayuth's suspension in August, his deputy Prawit Wongsuwan took over as caretaker prime minister, while Prayut continued to serve as defence minister.



(With inputs from agencies)