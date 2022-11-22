'Let me take a decision soon': Malaysia King to call the shots after stalemate election

King Al-Sultan Abdullah of Malaysia said on Tuesday that he will pick the next prime minister, after the contest between two leading contenders failed to result in a majority in last weekend's election. Malaysia's General elections resulted in an unprecedented hung parliament, with none of the two leaders -- opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin -- winning the simple majority to form a government.

The King proposed the formation of a 'unity government', a proposal that was subsequently turned down by Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin runs a Malay Muslim conservation alliance, while Anwar runs a multi-ethnic coalition.

Malaysia has had three Prime Ministers in less than four years and the latest electoral stalemate is expected to further prolong the political instability in Kuala Lumpur.

The King had given political parties until 2:00 PM (0600 GMT) on Tuesday to put together alliances needed for a majority. But the candidates failed to do so after the incumbent Barisan Nasional coalition refused to align with either.

It is now up to the largely ceremonial constitutional monarch, who can appoint whoever he believes will command a majority.

"Let me make a decision soon," the king told reporters outside the national palace.

He also asked Malaysians to accept any decision about the government formation.

The king later met with Anwar and Muhyiddin, and summoned lawmakers from the Barisan Nasional coalition for a meeting on Wednesday.

Anwar told reporters that the king, in their meeting, expressed his desire to form a strong government "that is more inclusive in terms of race, religion, or region" and one that can focus on the economy.

Anwar's progressive coalition won the most number of seats, but an Islamist party - which is part of Muhyiddin-led bloc and has touted sharia law - made huge gains, raising fears in Malaysia -- which has significant ethnic Chinese and ethnic Indian minorities following other faiths.

Malaysian police cautioned the country's social media users to refrain from posting "provocative" content on race and religion after the divisive election.

The political uncertainty hit the Kuala Lumpur stock market (.KLSE), which fell for a second day on Tuesday. Election gains by the Islamist party added to investors' fears, notably over policies on gambling and alcohol consumption.