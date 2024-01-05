Indonesia Bandung train collision: Three dead on Java Island, several others injured

Two trains in Indonesia's Java island collided on Friday (Jan 5) killing three crew members and leaving numerous others injured, media reports said. The cause of the accident is not known yet as the investigation is currently underway.

The devastating incident took place near Cicalengka station in Bandung city. The collision occurred between the Turangga Express and a commuter train. The place of the accident was about 500 metres from Cicalengka station in West Java.

West Java Police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo reportedly said that emergency services were rapidly deployed to the scene and the situation was being tackled.

PT Kereta Api Indonesia's spokesperson, Ayep Hanapi, revealed that the collision involved the Turangga Express traveling from Surabaya to Bandung and a commuter train en route from Cicalengka to Padalarang.

Footage showed the aftermath of the train collision where several people along with the emergency services personnel could be seen at the site of the incident. The trains were overturned and some of the carriages could be seen severely damaged.

The trains hit each other near a rice field and one of the trains plunged into it.

Survivors were shaken by the tragic incident. While holding on to their belongings, the survivors were evacuated from the site. Several ambulances were also transported to the site. They carried the injured individuals to nearby hospitals.

Media reports citing the head of Bandung's Search and Rescue Agency Hery Marantika said that there was a successful rescue of approximately 106 passengers from the commuter train and 54 from the Turangga.