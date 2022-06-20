Will protest till government declares fresh elections, says ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will continue protests till Pakistan government announces fresh elections. He termed current Pakistani dispensation to be an 'imported' government.

Khan on Sunday, asked his party workers to be prepared for his call, ARY News reported. The party volunteers have been holding nationwide protests against rising inflation in the country. Imran Khan said that it was national duty to raise voice against atrocities and injustice.

Pakistan is currently facing high inflation. Khan held current government helmed by Shehbaz Sharif responsible for it.

"The national security and sovereignty will be compromised in return for seeking any kind of relaxation from the United States. The present government that had organized an anti-inflation march during the PTI government has now massively hiked the diesel and petrol rates by Rs115 and Rs85 respectively," Khan said.

He rejected the allegations levelled by the current rulers that the PTI government`s policies and agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were the reasons for the skyrocketing inflation, the ARY News reported.

Khan said that the PTI government had controlled the fuel prices despite being pressurized by the IMF and reduced the petrol rate by Rs 10 per litre.

He said that the US had decided to topple the PTI government through a conspiracy while "Mir Jafer and Mir Sadiq of Pakistan" contributed to the alleged foreign conspiracy adding that he had warned neutrals of destructive outcomes for the national economy in case of the foreign conspiracy`s success, the ARY News reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE