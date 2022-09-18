WHO raises alarm about 'second disaster' in wake of deadly floods in Pakistan

Raising the alarm Saturday about a “second disaster” in the wake of the deadly floods in Pakistan this summer, the World Health Organization expressed concerns about a wave of disease.

WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “I am deeply concerned about the potential for a second disaster in Pakistan: a wave of disease and death following this catastrophe, linked to climate change, that has severely impacted vital health systems leaving millions vulnerable.”

Following the fatal floods in Pakistan, doctors and medical workers on the ground are racing to battle outbreaks of waterborne and other diseases.

While the dirty and stagnant waters have become breeding grounds for mosquitos, displaced people are living in tents and makeshift camps and are increasingly facing the threat of gastrointestinal infections.

Inundating millions of acres of land, the floods killed 1,545 people across Pakistan and the unprecedented monsoon rains were linked to climate change.

Urging donors to continue to respond generously so that more lives can be saved, Tedros also said that nearly 2,000 health facilities have been fully or partially damaged in Pakistan.

In order to attend the first fully in-person gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly since the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif left for New York on Saturday.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority. floods have damaged 1.8 million homes and destroyed nearly 400 bridges.

After visiting Sindh’s flood-hit areas, the representative of the UN children’s agency in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil said an estimated 16 million children had been impacted by the floods.

(With inputs from agencies)

