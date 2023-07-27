ugc_banner

Watch: Video of cross-border couple Anju-Nasrullah enjoying dinner goes viral

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PakistanEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Jul 27, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

The 35-year-old Indian woman, a Christian from India's Gujarat as per reports, was married with kids, and has left them behind to be with her Pakistani lover, 29-year-old Nasrullah. Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Story highlights

In the video Anju, who has reportedly changed her name to Fatima, can be seen wearing a black Burqa as she sits and enjoys her mean next to Nasrullah, who can be seen wearing a cap

Just a few days back, the story of an Indian woman who had travelled to Pakistan to meet and marry her social media best friend, lover, had gone viral.

Now, a Pakistani journalist has shared a video of the woman named Anju having dinner with her now husband Nasrullah.

The viral video

Anju and Nasrullah's love story has taken social media by the storm and, quite predictably, this new video of them having dinner has also gone viral.

In the video Anju, who has reportedly changed her name to Fatima, can be seen wearing a black Burqa as she sits and enjoys her mean next to Nasrullah, who can be seen wearing a cap.

Watch the video here

Earlier too, the couple's vacation videos showing the love birds exploring the picturesque valleys of Upper Dir district in Pakistan's mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had gone viral on social media.

Who is Anju?

The 35-year-old Indian woman, a Christian from India's Gujarat as per reports, was married with kids, and has left them behind to be with her Pakistani lover, 29-year-old Nasrullah.

Speaking to the press, Anju's father Gaya Prasad Thomas revealed that she has two children back in India, a 13-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son. 

"She has ruined the lives of her two children," he said.

Watch | India: State police continues to question Pakistani national Seema Haider

The deeply hurt father went so far as to say that his daughter is dead to them.

"The way she ran away, leaving her two children and husband behind.... she did not even think of her children. If she wanted to do this, she should have divorced her husband first. She is no more (alive) for us," he said as per reports. The family has reportedly disowned Fatima (Anju). 

This is the second such case to make the headlines in recent day. Previously, a Pakistani woman, Seema Haider, had left her home country to marry her Indian lover she met on a popular mobile game, PUBG. 

(With inputs from agencies)

