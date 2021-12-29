Watch: Taliban member brutally tortures an Afghan army official

Despite the Taliban's announcement of a general amnesty following their takeover of Afghanistan, a video on social media showing a former government military commander being tortured by two men has aroused outrage.

Following the viral video of torture, many people on social media platforms have stated that such actions are plainly in violation of the broad amnesty promised by the Islamic Emirate in its early days in power, according to Tolo News.

Taliban tortures former army official Rahamatullah Qaderi. Qaderi was arrested last week. pic.twitter.com/5slH5tQs72 — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) December 27, 2021 ×

(Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of this video.)

"They have announced a general amnesty and it is expected that they should uphold it because upholding promises will strengthen trust between the government and the people," said Hekmatullah Mirzada, a university lecturer.

"The Islamic Emirate should enforce the general amnesty among its low-level ranks and in the provinces through provincial governors and heads of security departments," said Rahmatullah Andar, a former military officer.



Meanwhile, Anas Haqqani, one of the Taliban's senior leaders, told Tolo News that personal revenge should be avoided and that a general amnesty should be observed.

"Now that a broad amnesty has been declared, "it is preferable that all persons be treated fairly and that personal revenge be avoided," he stated.

International groups, notably Human Rights Watch, have previously reported on the killings and arrests of former government security personnel.

The Taliban, on the other hand, has consistently denied these reports.

"Detaining and interrogating people due to their relations with the former government will increase social inferiority and problems which can change into a threat to security and stability in the future," said Sayed Baqir Mohsini, a political analyst.

(With inputs from agencies)