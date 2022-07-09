Watch | Sri Lanka economic crisis: Protesters swim in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's pool

The presidential mansion in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, has been occupied by thousands of demonstrators. Demonstrators can be seen swimming in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's pool. After months of protests regarding Sri Lanka's economic situation, demonstrators have been calling for his resignation.

A crowd of demonstrators holding the national flags of their country gathered around the swimming pool. The kitchen was crowded and a group of protesters were gathered around a sizable table that had various objects and utensils strewn around it. There was another group cooking.

A key government source said that President Rajapaksa was moved to the Army headquarters last year as intelligence reports warned that the situation "might run out of control."

Party leaders have been called to an urgent meeting by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss a solution. Additionally, he has asked the Speaker to convene the Parliament.

SRI LANKANS take a dip at the Presidential palace's swimming pool, raid the bedroom and kitchen as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees. Protestors want the Head of State OUT #SriLanka #gotabayarajapaksa #GotaGoHome @WIONews pic.twitter.com/l7mK7qMQRk — Eric Njoka 🇰🇪 (@eriknjoka) July 9, 2022 ×

After the island nation ran out of foreign reserves to import necessities, Sri Lanka is now dealing with a food and fuel deficit in addition to protracted blackouts and skyrocketing prices. Thousands of people have been protesting across the nation, calling for President Rajapaksa to step down.

Following threats to sue the police chief from opposition parties and activists, a curfew imposed yesterday in advance of today's large-scale march was lifted.

