Watch | Pakistan: Army called in Islamabad as Imran Khan supporters turn violent

As former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan led an anti-government rally to Islamabad on Wednesday demanding fresh elections, police used tear gas and batons and detained hundreds of his protesters in a bid to disrupt the march.
Protesters set fire to trees and vehicles, according to Islamabad police. The police said in a post on Twitter that after the fire bigrade put out the fires, the protestors set fire to the Express Chowrangi again.
Pakistan, a neighbouring country of India, is experiencing a civil war-like situation. Imran Khan's campaign against the Shahbaz government is going strong. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Azadi March has arrived in Islamabad, demanding new elections. There was a huge traffic gridlock when thousands of PTI supporters arrived in Pakistan's capital late at night.
Prior to the entry, however, there was a huge amount of violence. A metro station in Islamabad was set ablaze by Imran Khan's followers. After that, there were intense flames of fire. On Wednesday, several cities throughout Pakistan released identical images. Many followers of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party were arrested by police on Wednesday during the violent protests.
