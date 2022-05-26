Watch | Pakistan: Army called in Islamabad as Imran Khan supporters turn violent

Pakistan, a neighbouring country of India, is experiencing a civil war-like situation. Imran Khan's campaign against the Shahbaz government is going strong. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Azadi March has arrived in Islamabad, demanding new elections. There was a huge traffic gridlock when thousands of PTI supporters arrived in Pakistan's capital late at night.

Prior to the entry, however, there was a huge amount of violence. A metro station in Islamabad was set ablaze by Imran Khan's followers. After that, there were intense flames of fire. On Wednesday, several cities throughout Pakistan released identical images. Many followers of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party were arrested by police on Wednesday during the violent protests.



Protesters set fire to trees and vehicles, according to Pakistan police. The police said in a post on Twitter that after the fire bigrade put out the fires, the protestors set fire to the Express Chowrangi again.

اسلام آباد چائنہ چوک کے قریب میٹرو اسٹیشن کو پی ٹی آئی کے ورکرز نے آگ لگا دی pic.twitter.com/OA89CNlGLu — Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) May 25, 2022 ×

Told you guys KP imran khan ka GHQ hai.pic.twitter.com/gLgYU5wUsy — Mr Shelby ™ (@Farrukh_Shahzad) May 25, 2022 ×

