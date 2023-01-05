WATCH: India slams Pakistan over PM Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto's remarks

India has blasted Pakistan over Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's provocative comments over Kashmir. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Thursday (January 5), that India has reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an "inalienable and integral" part of the country. On his official Twitter handle, Sharif wrote that "peace" and "development" in South Asia are linked to the resolution of the "Kashmir dispute".

From a rise in terrorism to economic challenges, Pakistan is facing multiple crises currently, and instead of focusing on the nation's dire state, the Pakistani prime minister said that India "must reverse" its actions of August 5, referring to the revocation of the special status of J&K, which took place in 2019 following the removal of Article 370 and Article 35A.

During a press briefing, Bagchi said, "We've reiterated that J&K is an inalienable and integral part of India. Article 370 is entirely a matter of India as well as our Constitution and it's a sovereign matter. We don't see what their locus is on this."

Watch his address here:

This is not the first time, Shehbaz had also launched an anti-India tirade at the 77th session of UNGA last year when he was urging for help after the unprecedented floods in Pakistan and their disastrous impact on the residents.

But he then switched to Kashmir and said that "sustainable peace and stability in South Asia, however, remains contingent upon a just and lasting solution to Jammu & Kashmir dispute."

