WATCH | Ahmadi mosque in Pakistan's Karachi desecrated by unknown attackers

Ahmadi mosque in Pakistan's Karachi was allegedly desecrated by unknown attackers on Friday (February 3). A video of the incident, which is said to have happened in the Saddar area, has gone viral on social media forums. In the video, the attackers wearing helmets can be seen vandalising the mosque reportedly in the presence of police.

Media reports have stated that the group of miscreants were allegedly from the extremist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), but the exact date of the attack is not clear.

The Rise News, a non-profit news organisation, tweeted that "Qadiani prayer place being attacked by extremists in Karachi, Hashoo Market Saddar".

This is the second such incident in a month as the minarets of Ahmadi Jamaat Khata on Jamshed Road in Karachi were demolished earlier. In Pakistan, such hate incidents against the Ahmadiyya community are quite common.

Watch this video here:

After Punjab, demolishing the minarets of Ahmadi places of worship started in Karachi. Today, a group of people demolished the minarets of an Ahmadi place of worship in Saddar. Two weeks ago, another Ahmadi worship place's minarets were also demolished in Martin Quarters. pic.twitter.com/X2EnUAtnVV — Zia Ur Rehman (@zalmayzia) February 2, 2023 ×

The South Asian nation has become a country where the people of this community are subjected to extensive persecution including hate speech and violence.

The extent of human rights violations and child abuse against the community has been highlighted in in-depth coverage by The Geneva Daily, which is an online publication.

As per the report, the Pakistani Ahmadiyya community of four million is subjected to extensive torture, religious persecution by self-declared Islamic leaders, and discrimination by institutions and the general public.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) recently strongly condemned the desecration of an Ahmadiyya worship site in Punjab province's Wazirabad district and called for the protection of such places of religious minorities in the country.

"HRCP strongly condemns the desecration of a historical Ahmadiyya site of worship in Wazirabad, allegedly by the district administration on 10 January," the rights group said in a statement posted on its Twitter handle.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE