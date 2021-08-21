Violence against women in Pak: Report claims 70% drop in 3 years even as new cases emerge  

Even as several new cases of violence against women have come up, a news report says Pakistan has seen a significant decline in the number of cases of violence against women registered in three years.

The report by ‘The News’ cited the statistics issued by the Federal Ministry of Human Rights. The ministry said, the cases of violence against women in Pakistan fell over 70% in three years.

However, the data from provincial helplines for women shows a horrific state of women’s rights, especially in Sindh and Punjab.

Recently, the Pakistan government has been under fire over the spike in cases of violence against women, several of them have occurred in public places.

From the case of Noor Mukadam's murder to Tiktoker, who was assaulted by around 400 men on Pakistan’s Independence Day, several cases of violence against women have surfaced.

A new case of a woman getting harassed while travelling in a rickshaw in Lahore on Independence Day has also come up. In a video, a man can be seen jumping onto her rickshaw to kiss the woman forcibly.

These recent cases have depicted the state's failure to protect women and brought to light the culture of impunity and the society's tendency to curtail women's independence and inflict pain on them. These incidents have also drawn outrage from citizens, who call for immediate action.