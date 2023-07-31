Video shows the moment suicide bomb went off during rally in Pakistan, killing 44

At least 44 were killed while over 200 were injured after a suicide bomber detonated himself in the middle of a political rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday (July 30). A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media platforms which shows the moment the bomber set off the explosion while unsuspecting people stood nearby.

The incident took place at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in the Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district. One of the videos shows the followers keenly listening to the speeches being given from the main stage. However, suddenly the explosion occurs and those at the end of the tent can be seen running for their lives, amid the pandemonium.

In another video, the blast took place close to the stage where several senior leaders of the party could be seen sitting. According to an eyewitness, as quoted saying by AFO, the tent collapsed on one side, trapping the followers who were attempting to escape the scene.

(Disclaimer: The video could be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised)

At least 40 dead and 150 injured in suicide blast in a political convention in Bajur, KPK region.#pakistanblasthttps://t.co/WIYYo507GI — POLETICO 🇺🇸 (@Poletico_News) July 30, 2023 ×

The leader of the JUI-F party, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, expressed “deep sorrow and regret” following the blast, in a statement released by his press office.

“‎Peace be upon JUI workers. The federal and provincial government should provide the best treatment to the injured," the statement added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif "strongly condemned" the blast and said a proper investigation would be carried out to nab the culprits. Sharif's office has requested a report from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Pakistan Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the bombing was aimed at setting Islamists against each other

Notably, the place where the blast took place had been a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban before the army intervened and drove the terrorists out. Since the Taliban took over in Afghanistan, there have been reports that Pakistan Taliban's influence is on the rise with Islamabad facing a tough existential crisis from a demon that it nurtured over the years.

Meanwhile, Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Afghan Taliban, said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that “such crimes cannot be justified in any way.”

(With inputs from agencies)