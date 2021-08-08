US orders B-52 bombers, Spectre gunships to target Taliban, says report  

To give air support to Afghan security forces fighting Taliban in various parts of the country, US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and Spectre gunships to target the group’s positions in Afghanistan, a MailOnline report said. Taliban are currently advancing towards key cities on Saturday.

According to the report, the bombers are supported by the AC-130 Spectre gunships, which are armed with a 25mm Gatling gun, a 40mm Bofors cannon and a 105mm M102 cannon. It can provide pinpoint accurate fire from the air.

Fierce fighting is going on in the capital cities of Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan provinces between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in the north of Afghanistan.

In Kunduz, the public health directorate said around 11 civilians were killed and 39 more were wounded in fresh clashes that started on Friday evening.

Police said Taliban attacks on Faizabad city were pushed back by Afghan forces in Badakhshan.

As per sources, the city of Sheberghan, Jawzjan province capital in northern Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban after one week of clashes, sources said. It is the second provincial capital, which has fallen into the hands of Taliban in the last two days.

Afghan residents strongly criticise government’s strategy as Taliban make heavy gains.