Two major Sri Lankan newspapers suspend print editions as economic crisis surges

With Sri Lanka's economic situation getting worse, two of the country's major newspapers are suspending their print editions due to a lack of paper.

The island is facing its worst economic meltdown since it gained its independence from Britain in 1948.

The country was already in a big economic crisis when the pandemic began, reducing foreign worker remittance and damaging a key source of dollars for Sri Lanka's economy, the tourism sector.

Upali Newspapers said that their English- language daily, The Island and its Sinhalese version, Divaina will now only be available online "in view of the prevailing newsprint shortage" in the country.

Other main national dailies have also reduced the number of pages in their editions after the costs hiked by over a third in the past five months and having difficulties securing supplies from abroad.

Schools in Sri Lanka have had to postpone tests for three million students as the school authorities failed to source ink and papers.

People have to wait for hours in a queue at gasoline pumps. At least four people have died waiting in long queues in the past week.

The government earlier this month allowed the rupee to depreciate and also announced that it is seeking help from IMF to clear its foreign debt.

The country is also seeking loans from India, China and other countries to overcome the current economic crisis.

The South Asian Island nearly needs $7 billion to pay for its external debts. The country’s foreign reserves have hit a low since the current government came in power in November 2019, from $7.5 billion to $2.3 billion.

