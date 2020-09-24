Two Afghan Air Force pilots killed in a military helicopter crash in Baghlan province

Two Afghanistan pilots were killed after an MD 530 Afghan Air Force helicopter crashed in Pul-e-Khumri city, the centre of northern Baghlan province.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday.

"The Afghan Air Force (AAF) MD-530 helicopter crashed in Kaparak locality of Pul-e-Khumri city, capital of Baghlan roughly at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The site of the crash was secured by army personnel," the ministry said in a statement.

"Two AAF pilots lost their lives and no one was hurt on the ground," the statement noted.

The crash was caused by a technical failure, the statement said, adding that the ministry will investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)