To mark New Year holiday, Myanmar's junta govt releases over 1,600 prisoners, but not ‘political detainees’

To mark New Year holiday, Myanmar's junta government has started to release more than 1,600 prisoners on Sunday. These prisoners do not include political detainees, reports said.

This comes as the ruling general has vowed to bring peace to the country this year.

Earlier, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, head, Myanmar's military council, had pardoned 1,619 prisoners. It includes 42 foreigners, who will be deported, state-run MRTV television reported.

Those released were mostly drug offenders and common criminals, Myanmar's Prison Department spokesman Khin Shwe told AP.

He also added that he was unaware if any political prisoners were also being released.

The political detainees are being held as hostages by military leader Min Aung Hlaing, said Tun Kyi, senior member, Former Political Prisoners Society.

"He knows the political prisoners will oppose him again if they were released," Kyi said.

Around 10,238 people, including Suu Kyi, are being held by the government, said Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which keeps track of political arrests and killings, on Friday.

In speech on New Year, Min Aung Hlaing said he is doing his best to bring peace in 2022.

"The strength of the country comes from inside the country. I will try my best, with the strength of the people," the general said.

(With inputs from agencies)