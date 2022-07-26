Taliban urge Hindus, Sikhs to return, claim Afghanistan security situation is fine now

The Taliban exhorted the country's minorities—Hindus and Sikhs—to return, claiming that the security situation in Afghanistan had been resolved. The claim was made during a July 24 meeting between Dr Mullah Abdul Wasi, Director General of the Taliban's Office of the Minister of State, and numerous members of the Afghan Hindu and Sikh Council, and a tweet from the Afghan Army Chief of Staff Office. Wasi informed all Indian and Sikh compatriots who left the nation owing to security issues that they can now return to Afghanistan as security has been created in the country during a meeting with a group of Hindu and Sikh leaders in Kabul.

According to a Taliban statement, Sikh officials congratulated the Taliban for stopping an attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). On June 18, the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul was assaulted by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). Two persons died in the terrible attack, one of whom was a Sikh. Approximately 25 to 30 individuals were inside the gurdwara compound for their morning prayers when the attackers arrived, according to sources. Approximately 10 to 15 individuals were able to flee, but Ahmad, the gurdwara's guard, was killed by the attackers.

Violence has been directed at Afghanistan's religious minorities, notably the Sikh community. 15 to 20 militants broke into a Gurdwara in Kabul's Kart-e-Parwan District in October of last year and bound the guards. A horrific attack at the Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurudwara in Kabul's Short Bazaar neighbourhood in March 2020 resulted in the deaths of 27 Sikhs and the injuries of several others. Terrorists from the Islamic State took credit for the assault.

(with inputs from agencies)