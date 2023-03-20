Taliban to target nepotism? Leader asks officials to sack relatives given government jobs

A decree by Hibatullah Akhundzada, who is a Taliban leader, ordered Afghan officials on Saturday to fire relatives they have hired for government positions and also advised them to not hire family members in future.

Akhundzada is the head of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the announcement is seen as the hardline Islamist regime's aim at nepotism in the government.

A statement tweeted by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan read: "The leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan ... give a verbal directive to the officials of the Emirate institutions to dismiss their children from work."

The Taliban Office of Administrative Affairs said that "the officials of departments and various emirate agencies" have been directed to give notice to anyone who is related to them.

As cited by media reports, the Afghan Islamic Press, which is based in Pakistan's Peshawar, reported that the decision came after allegations were made that inexperienced people were hired apparently based on their personal connections.

The UPI reported that the Taliban Office of Administrative Affairs said that the concerned people have been assigned the job of giving notice to anyone who is related to them.

Parents urge Taliban to reopen schools for girls

Khaama Press reported that parents and students in Afghanistan urged the Taliban to reopen the secondary schools for girls, which have been closed for the last 544 days.

On Saturday, the parents of students expressed concern for their children's future and urged the authorities to allow their daughters to return to school.

